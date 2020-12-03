Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A woman and her five-year-old son died while her brother-in-law sustained critical injuries on Thursday when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place on the Karnal-Meerut highway here, they said.

Also Read | Ranjitsinh Disale Wins Global Teacher Prize 2020; Know More About The Indian School Teacher Who Promoted Girls’ Education.

The bodies of 26-year-old Salma and her son Ayan have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the police said, adding the driver of the truck is on the run.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)