India News | Woman Killed, Her Body Dumped in Front of Hotel in Delhi; 2 Held

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Police also nabbed his friend as he allegedly helped him in dumping the body in front of a hotel, they said.

The two accused have been identified as Nazir from Shastri Park area and his associate Anil Singh (22), a resident of New Seelampur, police said.

On Monday at 5.21 pm, police had received information regarding a body on a footpath in front of Hotel D-Aqua, Shastri Park, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found the body of a woman aged between 25 to 30 placed inside a carton and there was a scarf around the neck of the victim, they said.

During investigation, police analysed footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby area. They found a footage in which two persons on a motorcycle could be seen dumping a large box at the spot, the officer said.

One of them was identified as Nazir who was earlier involved in a criminal case in Kotwali area, police said.

"Raids were conducted at various places and the accused were arrested from CPJ block, New Seelampur area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The mobile phone of the deceased woman was recovered at the instance of Nazir from a drain in front of a government school in Shastri Park, the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that Nazir and the woman were known to each other.

On the day of the incident, she came to his shop at Shastri Park and an altercation took place between them, police said.

Nazir got annoyed and strangulated her with her scarf. He then placed the body in a carton and called his friend Singh for disposing it, Surya said.

