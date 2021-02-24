Hamirpur (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed and set afire by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Shakuntala was missing since Saturday and her husband, Ram Swarup, had informed her brother that she had fled somewhere, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

On Tuesday, Narendra Kumar Sonekar reached Gauhani village in Rath area and was looking for Shakuntala in the field where he found some hair and also a bone, following which he informed police over apprehension that his sister had been killed and burnt, the SP said.

Majhgawan police station incharge Ramjit Singh Gaur said Ram Swarup accepted during questioning that he killed his wife and set her on fire.

An FIR has been lodged and the body remains has been sent for DNA test. Ram Swarup had filed a missing report on Sunday, the officer said, adding that investigations are on.

