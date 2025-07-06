Nagpur, Jul 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her paralysed husband with the help of her lover in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The crime was committed in the city's Tarodi Khurd area. Victim Chandrasen Ramteke (38) had been bedridden for over a year, an official said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

During his illness, Chandrasen's wife Disha got into a relationship with one Asif, alias Rajababu Tyrewala (28). When Chandrasen discovered the affair, tensions grew at home, said the official from Wathoda police station.

On Friday, Disha held her husband's hands as Tyrewala choked him with a pillow. She claimed that Chandrasen had died of health reasons, but a post-mortem exposed her lies, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh House Collapsed: 2 Children Die As Old Parapet Collapses on Them in Bahraich.

As police began questioning her, Disha confessed to the murder. She and her lover have been arrested, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)