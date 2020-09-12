Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Family member of a woman held a protest after she allegedly committed suicide over "harassment by husband and in-laws" at Veeranki village in Pamidimukkala Mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to Sub Inspector Satyanarayana, the deceased has been identified as Mounika. She attempted suicide on Wednesday and died on September 10.

"Mounika was married to Anil, who is a software engineer, since 2016. However, he and his family members have been harassing her for additional dowry. Unable to bear the torture, Monika attempted suicide on September 9. The police filed a case on the same day and admitted her in Uyyuru Government General Hospital. Where undergoing treatment, Monika breathed her last on Thursday. The post-mortem of the body has been done. A case under section 492 and 304B of IPC has also been registered," Satyanarayana said.

Meanwhile, Mounika's family members are suspecting this as murder by her husband's family members. They have filed a complaint against her husband Anil, his sister and brother in law, and Anil's grandparents.

The case is under investigation, said police. (ANI)

