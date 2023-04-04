Bhadrak, Apr 4 (PTI) A woman policeperson of Odisha's Bhadrak district was arrested for allegedly assaulting her female partner, a journalist, after she asked her for marriage, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, who was posted as an assistant sub-inspector at the Chudamani Marine police station, was also suspended, Superintendent of Police Varun Gunthupalli said.

Also Read | Forbes World's Billionaires List 2023: Mukesh Ambani 9th Richest Person With Net Worth of USD 83.4 Billion, Remains Wealthiest Individual in Asia.

"We were in a live-in relationship as husband and wife. She had promised to marry me in November 2021 in front of Lord Jagannath in Puri. She had also taken money from my account. I later came to know that she was married to another female policeperson of Jajpur district," the 27-year-old journalist alleged in her complaint.

She alleged that she was assaulted on March 31 when she asked her for marriage. "She has also tortured me sexually and threatened to kill me."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Two Teachers Slap Toddlers, Throw Them on Ground at Play School in Kandivali, Act Caught on CCTV; Booked.

The ASI was also in relationships with several other women, she alleged.

After the complaint was lodged, an investigation was ordered. The ASI was also examined medically to ascertain her gender, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamal Lochan Bhuiyan said.

She was arrested on Sunday, and suspended from service. When produced before a court on Monday, she was granted bail, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)