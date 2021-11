Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI): A wrestler and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Haryana's Sonipat district on Wednesday, police said.

Earlier in the day, several news outlets had mistaken the deceased, Nisha Dahiya for a national-level medallist with the same name.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonipat, Rahul Sharma said, "This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) and medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are two different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat and is at an event now"

An investigation in the case is underway and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, national-level medallist wrestler Nisha Dahiya put out a video message stating that she was alive.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in the message issued by the Wrestling Federation of India.

Dahiya had on Friday won the bronze medal in the 72 kg weight class at the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. (ANI)

