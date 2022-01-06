New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development invited the nominations for the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2021 which will recognize the outstanding work in the fields of economic and social empowerment of women, informed a press release on Thursday.

The applications or nominations will be accepted only through online mode and may be filed at the portal www.awards.gov.in and all nominations received up to January 31, 2022, will be considered for Nari Shakti Puruskar for the year 2021, as per the release issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Private School Teacher Rapes 16-Year-Old Girl In Kutch By Promising Good Marks In Exam, Forces Her To Steal Jewellery; Booked.

Nari Shakti Puraskar-2021 will be conferred by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the occasion of International Women's Day, that is, March 8, 2022.

"Guidelines regarding eligibility criteria and other details for Nari Shakti Puraskar are available at https://wcd.nic.in/acts/guidelines-nari-shakti-puraskar-2021-onwards," it added.

Also Read | Reliance Raises $4 Billion in India’s Largest-Ever Foreign Currency Bonds Issue.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development confers Nari Shakti Puraskar every year to individuals and institutions in recognition of their service towards the cause of women empowerment, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.

"The award carries a certificate and a cash amount of rupees two lakh per awardee," the release read.

The awards are open to all individuals and institutions and the maximum number of awards (including individual and institutional) could be 15.

However, any relaxation to this maximum number may be permitted at the discretion of the selection committee, Chaired by the Minister of Women and Child Development, it said.

Further, it informed that the Self-nominations and recommendations for the awards are also considered and the Selection Committee may also, suo-moto, recommend an individual or institution for the award with sufficient justification.

A Screening Committee, headed by a Joint Secretary level Officer of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will scrutinize and shortlist the nominations received for the Awards considering the achievements of institutions and individuals, applied or recommended for the Awards.

The final selection of the Awardees is made by a Selection Committee, chaired by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, on the basis of recommendations of the Screening Committee, it informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)