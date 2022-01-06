Kutch, January 6: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teacher of a private school in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The 46-year-old accused has been identified as Jay Thakkar. The incident took place in Mundra town of the district in October last year. The accused sexually assaulted the girl by promising her good marks in the exam. Thakkar, reportedly, also forced the girl to steal jewellery from her house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 17-Year-Old Boy In Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The accused was booked on Tuesday. According to a report published in The Times of India, On December 14, the minor girl’s parents had filed a complaint that jewellery worth Rs 1.2 lakh had been stolen from their house. During the investigation, the girl confessed to having stolen the jewellery on the behest of Thakkar. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The girl then revealed everything during the questioning. The rape survivor told the police that Thakkar raped her twice in October by promising him good marks in exams. He forced the girl to steal the jewellery in December.

“Thakkar is married, and his family lives in Mumbai. He works in a reputed school in Mundra. He was under debt, and to repay it. He asked the girl to break into her own house,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. The accused was booked for theft and raping the minor. Till now, the accused has not been arrested. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

