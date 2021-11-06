Women celebrating Bhai Dooj with Indian Army soldiers in Poonch on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): Women celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday.

Women applied 'tika' on the forehead of the army personnel and performed other rituals.

Also Read | Paytm Could Offer Bitcoin Tradings If It Becomes Fully Legal In India.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolizing the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for the long life and happiness of their brothers by performing the 'tika' ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Also Read | DRDO Espionage Case: Odisha Crime Branch Finds Involvement of Another Woman.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya.

As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)