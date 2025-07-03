New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) An all-women Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineering expedition to a peak located in Ladakh was flagged off from Delhi on Thursday.

The 29-member team will scale Mount Nun located at a height of 7,135 metres in the Union Territory of Ladakh, a force spokesperson said.

Also Read | 'DK Shivakumar Will Get Opportunity': Congress Leader DK Suresh Says He Has Desire That Elder Brother Becomes CM of Karnataka, but Seat Is Not Vacant.

The contingent is led by Assistant Commandant Bhanita Timungpi and it was flagged off by force director general (DG) Rahul Rasgotra from the ITBP headquarters here.

"This historic expedition underscores ITBP's unwavering commitment to promoting women empowerment, adventure spirit, and mountaineering capabilities in the highest and toughest terrains," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Minor Thrashed by a Group, Dies.

The about 90,000 personnel ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country under the Union home ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)