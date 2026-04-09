Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Voices from across Himachal Pradesh have welcomed the proposed Women's Reservation Bill, expressing strong optimism that it will mark a turning point in empowering women and strengthening democratic participation.

Member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Mamta Mokta, said the bill would provide women a crucial platform to raise their voices effectively in Parliament and legislative assemblies. She emphasised that women are "capable, aware and self-reliant", and their participation in policymaking is essential not only for gender equality but also for framing stronger laws to curb violence against women.

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She said that increased representation would help ensure balanced development and improve decision-making across sectors such as education, health, and governance. "When half the population participates actively, it strengthens the roots of democracy and accelerates the journey towards a developed India," she said.

Legal professionals have also welcomed the move. Senior advocate Meera Devi highlighted that women have historically played a vital role in nation-building but lacked adequate representation due to the absence of structured reservation and policy support. Referring to recent developments in the legal fraternity, she pointed out that the introduction of reservations in the Bar Council representation is a significant step forward.

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She said the proposed 33 per cent reservation in Parliament would encourage women to step out of traditional constraints and actively contribute to governance and justice delivery. "From managing households to leading institutions, women have proven their capability in every field. With proper opportunities, they can contribute even more effectively," she added.

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh also expressed hope that the bill would soon be passed, crediting sustained efforts by national leadership to push for women's reservation. She said the move would open doors for more women to enter politics and serve society.

Highlighting the changing social landscape, Singh said women today are educated, aware, and eager to contribute to the country's development. She stressed that increased representation would ensure their voices are heard in legislative processes and policymaking.

"Women have consistently demonstrated their ability to handle responsibilities efficiently, whether in households, organisations, or governance. This reservation will provide them the opportunity they deserve," she said.

Across sectors, there is a growing consensus that enhanced political participation of women will not only bridge gender gaps but also lead to more inclusive and effective governance. Observers believe the bill could prove to be a milestone in India's journey toward equitable development and a stronger democracy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)