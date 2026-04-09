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A late-night murder in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh was quickly uncovered as a planned killing after police arrested the victim’s wife and her alleged accomplice within hours of the incident. The accused, Priyanka Purohit (27), had initially claimed that her husband was killed during a robbery at their home in Gondikheda Charan village.

The police said inconsistencies in her account and forensic evidence led to a rapid breakthrough, revealing that the crime was premeditated and staged to resemble a break-in. Sonam-Raja Raghuvanshi Case-Like Murder in Rajasthan: Newlywed Woman Arrested for Planning Husband’s Murder With Lover, Disguised As Hit-and-Run.

Woman, Lover Conspire To Kill Husband, Try to Pass It Off as Robbery in Dhar

Priyanka told police that three to four unidentified men entered the house at night, held the couple hostage in separate rooms, and fled with cash and jewellery after killing her husband. However, officers soon recovered the supposedly stolen ornaments from inside the house, casting doubt on her version of events. Further inconsistencies in her statements and behaviour strengthened suspicions of foul play.

According to police, the nature of the attack, including a targeted head injury, suggested a deliberate act rather than a robbery gone wrong. Forensic findings and circumstantial evidence contradicted the sequence described by the accused. Officials said missing mobile data and other technical clues also played a key role in uncovering the truth. Raja Raghuvanshi Reborn? Family of Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Victim Names Newborn After Murdered Son, Cites Coincidence.

Within six hours of sustained questioning, Priyanka allegedly confessed to plotting the murder with her associate Kamlesh (33). Both were arrested in connection with the case. Police said Kamlesh had allegedly arranged for another person, identified as Surendra, to carry out the murder, paying him around INR 1 lakh. The suspect remains absconding, and search operations are underway.

The police believe the motive was linked to Priyanka’s relationship with Kamlesh and a desire to eliminate her husband. Police said she had been married at a young age and had recently returned from her parental home, where the plan may have been finalised.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).