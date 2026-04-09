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Indian stock markets declined on April 9, 2026, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,000 points and the Nifty 50 slipping below key levels. The downturn came just a day after a strong rally, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid global uncertainties and domestic factors.

The decline was broad-based, with most sectoral indices ending in the red, including banking and IT stocks. Market participants cited a combination of global geopolitical developments, rising oil prices, and profit booking as key reasons behind the fall. Stock Market Today, April 9, 2026: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Concerns.

Why Stock Market Is Down Today

One of the primary reasons for the market decline was profit booking following the previous session’s sharp gains. On April 8, benchmark indices had surged nearly 4%, prompting investors to lock in gains the next day. Analysts noted that such corrections are typical after strong rallies, especially when valuations rise quickly within a short period.

Investor sentiment was also affected by renewed tensions in the Middle East. While earlier optimism around a potential ceasefire had supported markets, fresh developments raised concerns about stability in the region. Uncertainty around global events often leads to cautious trading, particularly in emerging markets like India. TCS Share Price Today, April 9, 2026: Stock of Tata Consultancy Services Opens in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Rising Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices climbed again, crossing key levels and raising concerns about inflation and economic pressure. Higher oil prices can increase import costs for India, affecting corporate margins and overall economic outlook. This factor weighed heavily on investor confidence, especially in sectors sensitive to fuel costs.

Foreign Investor Selling and Weak Rupee

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to offload Indian equities, adding pressure on the markets. Sustained outflows in recent weeks have contributed to volatility. At the same time, a weakening rupee further dampened sentiment, as it reduces returns for foreign investors and signals broader economic concerns.

Most sectors witnessed declines, with financial and IT stocks among the major laggards. Analysts also flagged concerns about the IT sector, including global demand uncertainty and technological disruptions. Banking stocks have also faced pressure in recent weeks, though some experts see value emerging at lower levels.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).