Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 21 (ANI): Navratri celebrates the nine forms of Shakti, symbolising the strength and resilience of women. In Gujarat, this is reflected in thousands of women leading dairy cooperative societies, earning incomes and transforming their communities, an official statement said.

According to the release, this progress stems from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his role as Prime Minister, has worked to create opportunities for women across all sectors and placed them at the core of his vision for Viksit Bharat@2047. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, these initiatives continue to bring about a remarkable increase in women's participation in animal husbandry across Gujarat.

From Rs 12,000 to Rs 1,75,000: Sonalben Goyal's Empowering Journey in Dairy Farming: "I once had only three milch animals and earned a modest monthly income of Rs 12,000. Today, with the support of the state government, my earnings have risen to Rs 1,75,000 per month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned doubling the income of farmers and those involved in animal husbandry, and for us, that vision has turned into reality." Shares Sonalben Goyal, a resident of Patri village in Mundra Taluka of Kutch district, as per the release.

Through the state's self-employment initiative and assistance scheme, she established a dairy farm with 50 milch animals, achieving both financial independence and empowerment. Sonalben's journey is not an isolated one. Across Gujarat, thousands of women are leading dairy cooperative societies and earning substantial incomes.

Women's Pivotal Role in Gujarat's Dairy and Animal Husbandry Sector: Over the past two decades, Gujarat's dairy industry has emerged as a powerful catalyst for women's economic independence and empowerment. Women are not only strengthening their families' financial stability but also improving access to better healthcare and education for their households.

Women's Pivotal Role in Gujarat's Dairy and Animal Husbandry Sector: Over the past two decades, Gujarat's dairy industry has emerged as a powerful catalyst for women's economic independence and empowerment. Women are not only strengthening their families' financial stability but also improving access to better healthcare and education for their households.

With the support of women-led milk producer cooperatives and targeted government initiatives, their economic and social status has seen a significant uplift. Remarkably, women now account for nearly 70% of the workforce in animal husbandry and milk production, playing a pivotal role in the industry's growth, the release said.

Women Lead 4,986 Out of 21,000 Dairy Cooperatives in Gujarat: The presence of women-led dairy cooperatives and self-help groups in Gujarat's animal husbandry sector is truly remarkable. Of the state's over 21,000 milk producer cooperative societies, 4,986 are managed by women. Of over 32 lakh total members of these cooperatives, over 10 lakh are women.

In major dairy enterprises like Banas Dairy, which procures approximately 1 crore litres of milk daily, women in animal husbandry play a crucial role. Many of them contribute milk worth over Rs 50 lakh annually, strengthening their financial independence and transforming their economic prospects.

Government Support Empowers Kutch's Sonalben to Earn Rs 1.75 Lakh Per Month: The Gujarat government's assistance scheme for establishing dairy farms with 50 milch animals has been instrumental in empowering women to achieve financial independence.

According to the Gujarat government, Sonalben Naranbhai Goyal from Kutch made the most of the lockdown period by applying for the scheme online through the i-Khedut portal. With the support of a bank loan, she purchased 50 milch animals, built a shed, and acquired essential equipment, including a milking machine, chaff cutter, and fogger system.

As per the release, Sharing her journey, Sonalben says, "I received financial assistance of Rs 7,99,111 under this scheme. Before this support, my monthly income was just Rs 12,000. Now, we collect 170 litres of milk daily. Additionally, by producing pure ghee, buttermilk, and even selling cow urine, I have increased my monthly earnings to Rs 1,75,000. I am deeply grateful to the state government for its unwavering support of women animal husbandry farmers like me."

A-HELP Yojana Provides Specialised Training for Women Self-Help Groups: The central and state governments are empowering women in the dairy and animal husbandry sector through various schemes and specialised training programs.

Under the Central Government's A-HELP Yojana, women from self-help groups receive comprehensive training in livestock management, covering deworming, promotion of animal husbandry schemes, livestock population surveys, and ear tagging. A-HELP has been established in Gujarat by providing specialised animal husbandry training to 480 women workers at the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

Women's Role in Animal Husbandry Witnesses Remarkable Growth Over the Last Decade Over the past 10 years, the number of female beneficiaries receiving financial assistance under various animal husbandry schemes has seen a remarkable rise.

As per the release, in 2014-15, only 805 women availed of financial support, whereas by 2024-25, this number has surged to 42,337. In total, over 2.14 lakh women have benefited from various animal husbandry schemes. Notably, while women traditionally managed household responsibilities alongside animal husbandry, the adoption of scientific animal husbandry methods and government incentives has significantly improved their economic standing and social recognition.

Gujarat's Women in Animal Husbandry Gain National Recognition: Women in Gujarat's animal husbandry sector have earned national recognition for their outstanding contributions. The prestigious Gopal Ratna Award, one of India's highest honours in the dairy sector, was conferred upon Smt. Monghiben Vardhsinh Rajput in 2021, Sonalben Naranbhai Goyal in 2022, and Brinda Siddharth Shah in 2023. At the state level, the government continues to encourage women in animal husbandry by honouring them with the Shreshth Pashupalak Award.

By empowering women in dairy and animal husbandry, Gujarat is not only strengthening its rural economy but also setting a remarkable example at the national level, making women the driving force behind the state's dairy revolution. (ANI)

