Ahmedabad, September 21: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death while his friend was critically injured after a late-night robbery near the Narmada canal in Adalaj, Ahmedabad. The victim, 25-year-old Vaibhav Manwani, was attacked inside his car just hours after celebrating his birthday with friends. His 23-year-old female companion suffered stab wounds while trying to intervene and is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital. Police said the assailant demanded valuables before fleeing the scene in Manwani’s car, which he later abandoned.

According to a Times of India report, the survivor narrated in her FIR that after dropping their friends, she and Manwani had parked the car near Ambapur to talk when an unknown man suddenly entered their vehicle. Armed with a knife, the assailant threatened them and demanded valuables. When Manwani resisted, he was fatally stabbed, and the woman, who tried to save him, was also attacked on her neck and arm. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Mother With Perfume Bottle After Heated Argument Over Delay in Marriage.

The robber then snatched their belongings, including a purse, watch, jewellery, and mobile phones, before fleeing in Manwani’s car. However, the vehicle broke down a short distance away, forcing him to abandon it and escape on foot. Despite her injuries, the young woman managed to run nearly 800 metres to seek help. She stopped a couple on a two-wheeler, borrowed their phone, and called her parents, who rushed to the spot and alerted authorities. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

Police registered a case of murder, attempted murder, and robbery and have formed 15 teams, including the local crime branch and special operations group, to investigate. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty said CCTV footage shows a suspect arriving at the canal road around 1 AM and leaving at 2:30 PM. Investigators are probing whether the attacker could be a parolee with a criminal history of similar offences. The police said leads are being actively pursued to ensure swift justice.

