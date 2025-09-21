New Delhi, September 21: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale is set to begin on September 23, marking the 12th edition of the company’s festive event. This year, the BBD sale 2025 will include Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce service with 10-minute doorstep delivery. It is available across 19 cities and 3,000 pin codes, which will enable customers to receive faster deliveries on smartphones, electronics, daily essentials, beauty items, and more during the mega sale event.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale will feature attractive discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, home appliances, electronics, and more. Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to provide a 10% instant discount on credit card transactions. During the BBD sale, customers can also get up to 5% off on gift card purchases through Flipkart UPI and 2% off on all credit or debit card payments. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 13R, Check Deals, Discounts and Prime Member Benefits.

Additionally, a range of No Cost EMI options will be available through Flipkart EMI, debit card, and cardless EMI facilities. Using the Flipkart Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, customers can access easy EMIs and receive discounts of up to INR 400 on their orders.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Smartphones

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, customers can grab offers on a wide range of smartphones. The Apple iPhone 16 will start at INR 51,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro is available from INR 69,999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will begin at INR 89,999, all with discounts and offers. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will also start at INR 29,999, and the Realme P4 5G will be on offer from INR 14,999.

BBD Sale 2025: Flipkart Minutes

This year, Flipkart Minutes is adding exciting features to enhance the Big Billion Days shopping experience. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get a 24-hour early access window, giving them first-hand visibility of blockbuster deals. In a press release, Flipkart noted that customers can also benefit from new rewards like “Boost Up”, which multiplies SuperCoin savings by up to 10x, and the Sale Price Live CoinBack Hour, offering up to 100% CoinBack in SuperCoins on select purchases. Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale Starts on September 22: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones, TVs and Home Appliances; Check Details.

Flipkart Minutes also introduces real-time smartphone exchange, “making it India’s first hyperlocal platform where customers can trade in their old devices and upgrade to new smartphones instantly during the sale.” The iPhone 17 will be available on Flipkart Minutes, along with other popular smartphones including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G, Oppo K13X, Realme P4 5G, Poco F7, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Vivo T4x 5G.

