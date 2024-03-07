Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A recent Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) revealed a significant surge in the participation rate of women in the workforce in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the PLFS report, the state's women's labour force increased from 14.2 per cent in 2017-18 to an impressive 32.10 per cent in 2022-23, pointing to the relentless efforts spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aimed at women's upliftment in the state.

A government release highlighted that the Chief Minister's supervision has fostered an environment in the state where women not only feel secure and respected but are also encouraged and assisted in achieving self-reliance.

According to the report, India recorded a women's labour force participation rate of 39.80 per cent in the financial year 2022-23, while Uttar Pradesh recorded a rate of 32.10 per cent. In the financial year 2017-18, India's women's labour force participation rate was 25.3 per cent, with UP lagging significantly behind at 14.2 per cent.

Reviewing the policies of the Yogi government of the past seven years, 'women empowerment' appears as a clear top priority of governance, the release said. Women are encouraged to participate equally in the schemes started for employment.

Presently, the Mudra Yojana is encouraging new women entrepreneurs, even from poor families, in every village. Approximately 70 per cent of the total loans under this scheme have been given to women across the country.

Through the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, women are being connected with self-help groups and rural organisations nationwide.

The Yogi government, by assigning the responsibility of preparing supplementary nutritious food to the women of self-help groups, not only got rid of organised corruption but also connected a large section of women to economic self-reliance.

Under the National Livelihood Mission, the assistance provided in the past 7 years has increased nearly 13 times compared to the last 5 years before 2014.

Moreover, every self-help group that initially received unsecured loans up to Rs 10 lakh, now has the limit doubled to Rs 20 lakh. The significant role of women's self-help groups is evident in the 80,000 ration shops in the state.

In addition to this, the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana has led to the empowerment of a significant number of female farmers in villages through capacity building and creating diverse livelihood opportunities.

Moving forward from the phases of community mobilisation and the building of women's institutions, attention is now centred on involving SHG women in higher-order economic activities through producer groups, FPOs, and producer companies.

As per the release, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best state in the country for delivering punishment for crimes related to women and children. The state government has worked to make it easier for women to work even during night shifts. Moreover, restrictions on women working in mines have been lifted by the government.

Furthermore, opening the doors of Sainik schools across the country for girls is a historic step for the Yogi government. It has also established 218 fast-track courts in the state for the speedy trial of heinous crimes like rape.

Notably, the amount of assistance received under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which is operational to provide educational opportunities to girls, has recently been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. So far, 18.66 lakh girls have benefited from the scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is implemented for the marriage of daughters from poor families. Under this, applications can be made by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities, Other Backward Classes, and economically deprived families from the general category.

Widows and divorced women can also avail of its benefits. A provision of Rs 51,000 financial assistance is made for the marriage of a couple. The scheme has successfully conducted the marriages of 3.50 lakh couples so far.

In addition to this, a monthly pension of Rs 1000 is provided to destitute women. Currently, 31.50 lakh destitute women are receiving this pension. This fund has been established to provide economic assistance to women and girls victimised by heinous crimes. Under this, a compensation amount has been provided to 7,105 women and girls so far.

To make women organized, empowered, self-reliant, and self-sufficient, more than 8.37 lakh self-help groups have been formed, benefiting over 1 crore women in rural areas. Women self-help groups have been allotted 1,840 fair price shops under the public distribution system. The nutritious food distributed at Anganwadi centers is now being prepared by self-help groups.

The Yogi government's Banking Correspondent Sakhi Scheme has emerged as a model for financial inclusion. The process of appointing BC Sakhi is underway in all 57,000 gram panchayats of the state to benefit villagers from welfare schemes. Through this scheme, women in the state are becoming self-reliant.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, free gas connections have been provided to 1.75 crore families in the state, and free LPG cylinders were distributed during Holi and Diwali. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, so far, 55.83 lakh houses have been constructed in the state under this scheme, with a majority allotted in the name of women.

Loans have been distributed to 17 lakh street vendors in the state so far under the PM SVANidhi Yojana. In this way, over 2 lakh loans have been given to women, improving their business prospects and bringing prosperity to their lives.

Construction of 2.61 crore toilets (Izzatghar) has been completed in the state and additionally, 4,500 pink toilets have been constructed in urban local bodies under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana (Gharauni), ownership rights were registered in the name of the female member of the family. So far, 66.59 lakh beneficiaries/women have been provided with ownership certificates.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, financial assistance has been provided to 54.44 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers.

Under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Scheme, awareness has been raised for 1.90 crore women and girls, and under the Mission Vatsalya Yojana, a total of 75,811 children have been reunited with their parents/guardians, and 1,436 potential child marriages have been prevented in the state. (ANI)

