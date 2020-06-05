India News | Women's Safety Desk and Units at Every Police Station: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police

Noida (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) Every police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar will now have specially-trained female personnel to investigate crimes against women and children, officials said on Friday.

The new initiative will help proper and speedy investigation in crimes against women and children, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

"The police had been waiting for this plan for a long time and is a one-of-a-kind push towards specialisation of investigation skills and policing services, a long recommended police reform in the interest of more professional and proactive policing services," he said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation of this scheme while announcing the police commissioner system in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar. He had then said that he expected the police commissioners to take effective initiative to stop crimes against women and children. The new initiative will help proper and speedy investigation in crimes against women and children," Singh said.

The scheme has been implemented with effect from June 4 in compliance with the instructions of the chief minister, he said.

"Each police station will have a women's safety desk and a women's unit. The women's desk will take cognizance of the problems of women and children coming to the police station, so they do not have any difficulty or hesitation in sharing their problems. The desk will then take necessary actions to address and solve the problems," he said.

"The women unit will consist of two sub-inspectors, women and men (along with lady and male constables to assist them) who will investigate all cases of crimes against women. This dedicated cadre of investigators will be specially trained for timely and evidence-based investigations," he added.

The district police chief also said no investigating officer shall be given to probe more than 40 cases per year.

This approach has been adopted to ensure quality as well as timely resolution of the cases, he added.

Elaborating the role of female officers, he said the ACP-rank officer will be responsible for investigation of dowry murder, sexual offenses against members of SC/ST community.

The ACP Women Safety will have the mandate to investigate all serious offenses, heinous crimes, and offenses under the Prevention of Immoral Activities Act against women, he added.

"The DCP and ACP Women Safety will have the responsibility to closely monitor the entire spectrum of crimes against women such as all sexual offenses and all marriage-related crimes," Singh said.

"The DCP Women Safety will also be responsible for monitoring pre-existing units and services related to women and children such as women support, anti-human trafficking unit, Special Police Juvenile Unit, 1090 etc," he said.

The district police chief hoped that there will also be improved coordination and supervision between various initiatives for the safety of women and children.

"Under the new scheme, a Family Dispute Redressal Centre is being established at Knowledge Park Police Station to provide professional counselling services in cases of marital dispute. Along with this, a fleet of mobile patrol vehicles is also being made available for women and child safety," the commissioner said.

"The scheme will also aim to create better synergy between the Police and Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, Medical Authority, Childline and various NGOs working for the welfare of women and children," he added.

