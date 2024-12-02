Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Yaba tablets worth Rs 36 crore were seized in Assam's Silchar on Monday and one person was arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in Silchar today, intercepting two vehicles and apprehending an individual," Sarma posted on X.

The search led to the recovery of 12 packets containing 1,20,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 36 crore, he said.

"Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless dedication to the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign!" the CM added.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

