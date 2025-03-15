Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 15 (ANI): The five-day Yaosang festival began in Manipur's Imphal on Friday, with devotees gathering for Holika Dahan at the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal East district.

Celebrated by the Meitei community, Yaosang is Manipur's version of Holi, marked by singing, dancing, and various traditional performances.

The festival is a vibrant cultural extravaganza featuring folk dancers and musicians performing under fluorescent lamps while bonfires are lit and people play with gulal (colored powder).

A highlight of the celebrations is Thabal Chongba, a traditional dance held in different localities at night. People come together to dance to the rhythmic beats of Indigenous drums and folk songs.

People across the country celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, with great enthusiasm on Friday.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Holi greetings on Friday.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," President Murmu said in a post on X. (ANI)

