Chandigarh, July 29 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday said it has appointed Yog Raj Sharma as the chairman of the Punjab School Education Board.

According to an official spokesperson, the appointment will be for a period of three years or till the age of 66 years, whichever is earlier.

Sharma is an eminent scholar of Punjabi language. He has published more than half a dozen books and almost two dozen research papers, said spokesperson.

