Jaipur, July 29: The Congress government in Rajasthan, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday sent another proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra, seeking to convene assembly session. Governor Kalraj Mishra had returned three proposals of the Ashok Gehlot for convening assembly session. According to reports, the fresh proposal urges the Governor to convene assembly session on August 14. Rajasthan Governor Asks Congress Govt to Submit Fresh Proposal Seeking to Convene Assembly Session, Sets Pre-Conditions in Case of Floor Test.

The demand for assembly session comes as the Gehlot government is considering showing its majority, following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs led by sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The Congress government holds a wafer-thin majority in the 200-member House reportedly with support from 102 legislators. The majority mark in 101. The opposition has 97 members, including 19 from the Pilot camp and 72 of the BJP. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Cancels Independence Day ‘At Home’ Event Due to COVID-19 Situation in State.

"We have again sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene assembly session. We hope that the Governor will accept the proposal this time and announce the date to begin the session soon," state minister Pratap Khachariyawas told reporters. Earlier today, CM Gehlot met Mishra at Raj Bhavan after the latter returned a state government proposal to call a special assembly session, for the third time.

Later, the Governor asked the Congress government to consider a 21-day notice before convening assembly session and plan for social distancing during proceedings of the House, and submit a fresh proposal seeking to convene assembly session. Mishra also listed down certain conditions that, according to him, need to be followed if a floor test is conducted during the assembly session. The Congress government is facing a political crisis after Sachin Pilot along with 18 legislators revolted against the party.

