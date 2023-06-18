Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared a four-point strategy for land acquisition to expedite the implementation of investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore received during the Global Investors Summit 2023, on the ground in the state.

The Government is coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) in this regard.

Notably, the State Government is gearing up for the next groundbreaking ceremony to be held in September this year wherein investment proposals worth hundreds of crores of rupees will be launched.

As per the Chief Minister's vision, UPSIDA has taken major steps towards strengthening its land bank in Uttar Pradesh in order to bring about rapid industrial development in the state.

UPSIDA, which is working as the nodal agency for industrial development in the state, has not only expanded its land bank to ensure its availability to investors for setting up industries in various areas but has also come up with a 4-point strategy to acquire unusable, disputed and closed plots.

UPSIDA has been successful in acquiring more than 871 acres of Gram Sabha land spread over several districts of Uttar Pradesh for the promotion of industrial development so far.

Additionally, 1300 acres of Gram Sabha land has also been identified and UPSIDA is actively pursuing the acquisition of land for industrial development in various districts.

UPSIDA is actively working with the Government of India to acquire large plots of land which have become burdensome or inactive. Two examples of this pioneering initiative by UPSIDA include the acquisition of land owned by BPCL (approximately 231 acres) and Scooter India (approximately 147 acres) in Prayagraj.

Under this innovative initiative, UPSIDA has made efforts to acquire unused government land through collaboration with the Indian government. Notably, this strategy aligns with the concept of a national monetization pipeline.

Furthermore, UPSIDA is working on acquiring lands that are crucial for industrial development but are stuck due to the bankruptcy declaration process or legal disputes.

Thereby, through the assistance of skilled legal professionals and strategic planning, UPSIDA has been successful in liberating significant lands for its objectives, such as the land of Auto Tractor Limited (97 acres) in Pratapgarh and Salempur (580 acres) in Hathras.

Efforts are also being made to identify and acquire prominent lands of such ventures under the Uttar Pradesh government, which are either in a dilapidated condition, have already been closed, or are going to be closed. As part of this initiative, lands of inactive industries such as sugar mills, textile mills, etc., have been identified.

UPSIDA is actively working with industrial partners and investors to ensure the fulfilment of requirements for newly planned industrial areas throughout the state by utilizing existing lands.

Managing lands for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Global Investors Summit 2023 is one of the key responsibilities of UPSIDA.

These MoUs cover various regions, districts, and regional offices of UPSIDA. By effectively implementing these commitments, UPSIDA aims to expedite the process and provide a seamless experience for investors.

UPSIDA has undertaken several initiatives to promote the "Ease of Doing Business" in Uttar Pradesh, apart from expanding its land bank. In a short span of two years, UPSIDA has made significant progress in digitizing its 32 services, ensuring hassle-free and timely service delivery to land allottees.

The adoption of the advanced "Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS)" has been instrumental in streamlining the process of obtaining building approvals through an automated and obstruction-free e-governance solution.

Additionally, the implementation of the "One Man GIS Portal" is in the process. It will serve as a centralized digital platform providing comprehensive geospatial information, including foundational infrastructure, land use, transportation networks, administrative boundaries, and other relevant data. (ANI)

