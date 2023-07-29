New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the young innovators present at an exhibition held on the sidelines of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their knowledge, skills and ideas.

PM Modi inaugurated an educational convention titled the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday, which coincided with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

Referring to this, the Education Minister tweeted, "The exhibition on the sidelines of the ABSS was a nursery of innovation, research & new possibilities! Young innovators impressed PM @narendramodi ji with their knowledge, skills and ideas. India’s ‘techade’ dream will be fulfilled by young innovators, like these."

Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were present at the programme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with children and adults and also looked at the projects the children had displayed.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that National Education Policy was going to give a new direction to 21st Century India and we are becoming part of a moment that is laying the foundation for building the future of our country.

He also stressed the significance of education and said it has the power to change the fate of the nation.

PM Modi said, "It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward. You are the representative of this. It is an important opportunity for me as well to be a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam."

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, NEP 2020 was launched with a view to groom the youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal.

The two-day programme, being held on July 29-30, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam includes 16 sessions, in which discussions are being held on themes including Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups, National Institute Ranking Framework, Indian Knowledge System, Internationalisation of Education, among others. (ANI)

