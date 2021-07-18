New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Modi government, saying "your hunger for power" has left lakhs craving for foodgrains.

His attack came over a media report which claimed that during the coronavirus period, even the middle-class Indians were forced to line up for rations.

"Your hunger for power has left lakhs craving for food grains -- You did nothing, but gave 'jumlas' everyday," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag 'JumlaJeevi'. PM Modi had coined 'aandolan jeevi' to target those who thrive on protests. The Congress uses the term to hit back at the Modi government.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, in a follow up to his tweet from Friday in which he had asked people what they were reading these days, said, "Thank you for some superb book recommendations."

"Here is one I absolutely love," Gandhi said and shared the cover of the book 'The Unfettered Mind' by Takuan Soho, translated from Japanese into English by William Scott Wilson.

The Unfettered Mind is a three-part treatise on Buddhist philosophy and martial arts written in the 17th century by Soho, a Japanese monk.

Gandhi on Friday signalled a shift in his social media outreach, going from mostly commentative to conversational with this simple poser: "I'm wondering what you guys are reading these days?"

Gandhi's communication on Twitter and maybe other social media platforms is set for a makeover and will get more interactive in the days to come, party insiders had said.

