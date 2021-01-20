New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a protest near the Petroleum Ministry here on Wednesday, against rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

The protesters also took out a 'Shav Yatra' (funeral) of a bike, symbolising plight of the people due to high prices of petroleum products.

Despite the "steep fall" in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the general public is not getting the benefit of it, said IYC president Srinivas BV, leading tue protest.

"The prices of petroleum products in our neighbouring countries are much lower than in India, was this the promise of Prime Minister Modi's Acche Din," he said.

He demanded that the Government of India should work in public interest reduce the prices of petrol and diesel with immediate effect.

Petrol price on Tuesday breached the Rs 85 a-litre mark in the national capital and diesel neared record high after rates were raised for the second consecutive day.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Raising petrol and diesel prices are a "direct attack" on the general public. It is "very shameful that this government has not met any of its promises", said IYC national incharge and AICC joint secretary Krishna Allavaru.

"We demand that the Prime Minister should stop this loot as soon as possible and give relief to the public," he stated.

Indian Youth Congress national general secretary Bhaiya Pawar, media in-charge Rahul Rao, secretary Bunty Shelke, and several leaders and activists of the Delhi unit were present in the protest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)