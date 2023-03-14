New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest outside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office here, demanding an investigation into allegations made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

Several IYC leaders and workers gathered at Civil Lines, holding banners and raising slogans against the BJP and the Centre.

The party has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Security around Raj Niwas was beefed up with a large number of police personnel being deployed and barricades put up.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

