Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Drawing a parallel between the law and order situation during the SP-BSP rule in Uttar Pradesh and that under the current BJP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state's youth are now holding tablets instead of 'tamanchas' (countrymade guns).

He said those, who reduced Mau's law and order situation to the 'wheelchair' during festivals, are now moving on wheelchairs under the double-engine government.

Addressing a public meeting in Mau, the chief minister said, "This is the same district where Ramlila could not be organised, the district where the SP and BSP allowed professional criminals and mafia to unleash terror during their regimes. Since the double-engine government assumed power in Uttar Pradesh, these professional criminals have now been reduced to moving on wheelchairs."

Coming down hard on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments for turning Ballia--the land of revolutions, into a land of 'curfew', the chief minister said, "Instead of giving pens in the hands of the youth, (arms) 'licences' were distributed to turn them into rioters and create chaos."

Underlining the situation before 2017, CM Adityanath said, "At that time, in our cities, there was the unbridled terror of criminals and our sisters and daughters were not safe. Garbage would pile up on the streets in urban areas. Today, our cities are seen as smart cities and not mounds of garbage. There is no terror of criminals. They are being developed into safe cities. Instead of 'tamanchas,' the youth are holding tablets."

Exhorting the people of Mau to exercise their franchise in favour of the BJP in the upcoming civic polls, the chief minister said a "third engine" is also necessary for overall development without any discrimination. "The money for the construction of houses, and toilets should go directly to the account of the poor. Under the Ujjwala Yojana, the poor must receive a cooking gas connection. Along with health insurance coverage worth Rs 5 lakh, a solution for waterlogging needs to be found. Also, just as there is an electricity connection at every home, there should be potable water connections as well. The BJP board that you elect will make all of these arrangements," CM Adityanath said. (ANI)

