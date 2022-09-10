Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): A youth was set ablaze by another man who allegedly poured petrol on him after a scuffle in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, said police on Friday.

A youth named Deepak Soni, a resident of Chitvishram village under Shri Banshidhar sub-division of Garhwa district, was set ablaze by another youth named Kasamuddin of the same village.

The incident happened at around 7 pm in the evening and the youth was badly burnt in the said incident.

The youth was taken to a sub-divisional hospital by his family members and some youths. From there, the doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Speaking to ANI, a relative of the victim said, "He (Deepak Soni) told me that a man named Kasamuddin put petrol on him and set him on fire."

Giving details about the incident, Rajesh Kumar, Inspector, Nagar Untari Police Station, Garhwa said, "Information about setting a youth ablaze by pouring petrol on him after a scuffle has come to light. An investigation is being done and the search for the accused is underway."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

