New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old youth died on Monday after a duo allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon during a scuffle in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said.

The incident occurred near the youth's house where the accused attacked him with a 'sua', a large needle often used to break ice slabs, they added.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget to Be Presented on July 7, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

On receiving a call from the victim's father around 12 pm, the police reached the spot and rushed the victim, identified as Sachin, to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

Sachin sustained two injuries, one near his heart and another his lung, the police said, adding that he died during the operation.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Angered Over Daughter’s Eloping, Parents Declare Her Dead, Distribute Invitation Card For Condolence Prayer Meeting of 18-Year-Old Girl in Ratanpura Village.

A purported video of the incident that was circulated on social media showed two persons attacking the youth on a street.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to Sachin. A case has been registered against the duo and efforts are underway to nab them, the police said.

Sachin's father Ved Nath said his son was pursuing a computer course, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)