New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has clarified that youths from the International Border (IB) areas in the Union Territory are eligible to avail of the benefits of reservation applicable for them in government employment.

Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, had on Wednesday held a discussion with J&K Lt Governor G C Murmu and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on the matter and asked them to clarify on the ambiguity in the minds of some aspirants from IB areas on the applicability of reservation.

He was informed that a clarification by the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration will be issued soon.

“As follow up to discussion held yesterday with LG Sh Murmu & Chief Secretary Sh Subrahmanyam, the UT Govt. of #JammuAndKashmir has issued following corrigendum today. This should place at rest all apprehensions of the aspiring candidates applying for jobs under #IB reservation,” the minister tweeted on Thursday, attaching a copy of the corrigendum notification.

According to the corrigendum, youths from IB areas are eligible for the benefit of the reservation earmarked for them.

People living in areas adjoining International Border and Actual Line of Control are entitled for reservation in government jobs.

Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, said existing rules allow three per cent reservation for people living in areas along the IB and the Actual Line of Control.

As many as 8,575 vacancies for class-IV jobs were advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board last month. In April, it had sought applications to fill 1,889 posts of Accounts Assistant (panchayat).

