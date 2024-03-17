Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Sunday has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

The YouTuber was arrested and presented in the District and Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day.

Also Read | Uber Charges Rs 1,334 for 8.8 km Ride in Chandigarh, Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 in Compensation After Customer Approaches Consumer Court.

This comes after Elvish was named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. Five of those alleged accused have since been arrested by the Police.

The case pertains to the police raids at a Noida party in November 2023 during which police found snake venom used for intoxication by the guests.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 7th Roza of Ramzan on March 18 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

An FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Speaking on the matter, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Saxena said, "Law will take its course and no celebrity is bigger than the law."

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.

Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on November 4, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.

"When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family's name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work," Elvish said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)