India News | YSRCP Celebrates One-year Anniversary of Coming to Power

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): YSR Congress party (YSRCP) on Monday celebrated its first anniversary of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference to mark the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh said it was the anniversary of people giving a grand verdict to YSRCP.

Also Read | China is Demonstrating Once Again That It's Willing to Bully Its Neighbours Rather Than Resolve Conflicts, Says Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, US: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

"It is not just the anniversary of YSRCP coming to power but the anniversary of people giving a grand verdict in favour of YSRCP," he said.

The YSRCP leader also hit out at the opposition TDP.

Also Read | How Do You Launch a Multi-Million-Dollar Business From Your Apartment?.

"Despite suffering such a huge loss, the TDP did not stop spewing venom and creating litigations against ruling party," Reddy said.

"While N Chandrababu Naidu-led government used to make tall claims and implemented nothing, Jagan Mohan Reddy promised what he can do and is doing beyond the promises," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)