Andhra Pradesh [India], April 11 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Pulivendla MLA, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 197th birth anniversary today (April 11).

"Jyotirao Phule was a pioneer of social equality and women's education. He was a great social reformer who worked throughout his life for the upliftment of the oppressed classes and their educational development. Tributes to Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary today," Reddy's X post read.

Every year, April 11 is remembered as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti to celebrate Phule's contributions to the country.

Born in the Satara district of Maharashtra, Jyotiba Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer and writer. He is known for his contributions in eradicating the caste system, promoting women's education and empowering the oppressed.

He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers to Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes. Along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he started the first school for girls in Pune in 1848.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to remember and his commitment to empower the poor and marginalized.

"Today, we pay homage to the great Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. A visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, his thoughts give strength to millions. His relentless efforts in the field of education, and women empowerment have left an indelible mark. Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision to empower the marginalized and poor," PM Modi wrote on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to Jyotirao Phule on X.

"Tribute to the great revolutionary Indian thinker and social worker Mahatma Phule on his birth anniversary. By eradicating the evils prevalent in the society, the path shown by him towards social justice and harmony continues to inspire us," Gandhi's post read.

Referring to the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Kharge wrote, "In our 'Nyay Patra', the value of social justice shown by Mahatma Phule such as justice for youth, women, farmer and labour are included and we are very seriously committed to them." (ANI)

