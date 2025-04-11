Varanasi, April 11: In a swipe at opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those hankering for power focus solely on promoting their own families, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore here, he said, "Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen".

He said in contrast, those who are power hungry play political games day and night, driven not by national interest but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development. "Those who play games day and night only to grab power, their principle is 'parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas' (family support, family development)," the prime minister said in his Parliamentary constituency. PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Projects Worth INR 3,880 Crore in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Modi, who began his speech by greeting the people in Bhojpuri, also paid tribute to Dalit reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, recognising his contributions to social equality and women's empowerment.

"Today, we are carrying forward their ideas with new energy," he said while reiterating his government's focus to all round development. Elaborating on his constituency's makeover over the last decade, he said, "Earlier, Purvanchal lacked health facilities but today Kashi is becoming the region's health capital."

"About 10-11 years ago, there were problems related to availing medical treatment in the region. Today, my Kashi is becoming the health capital too." "Major hospitals from Delhi and Mumbai have now not only become accessible for people in the region, but have also ensured dignity for patients," he said referring to the opening of branches of several prominent hospitals here.

Highlighting the city's transformative journey over the past decade, he stated, "In the last 10 years, the development of Banaras has gained a new momentum. Kashi has always preserved its heritage and has taken steps towards a bright future. Today, Kashi is not just ancient, but my Kashi is also progressive." Mahavir Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Profound Impact of Bhagwan Mahavir’s Ideals on Countless People, Including Him.

Speaking on the region's contribution to development, PM Modi remarked, "Today Kashi is pulling the chariot of development of Purvanchal." "Today, India is moving ahead with both development and heritage together and our Kashi is becoming the best model for this," he said, adding, "The soul of India resides in its diversity and Kashi is its most beautiful picture". He also spoke about initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam that help strengthen national unity. On the economic front, PM Modi underlined Uttar Pradesh's changing trajectory.

"Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities, now it is capable and the land of resolution," he said, noting how "Made in India" products are gaining global recognition. "Today, UP is number one in GI tagging in the whole country. That means our culture, our things, our skills are rapidly getting international recognition," he said observing that dozens of products from Varanasi and its surrounding districts have received GI tags, including the city's famous tabla and shehnai, wall paintings and sweets like red peda and barfi. Modi also said that his government is working to ensure that the 2036 Olympics take place in India.

Addressing the youth, the PM said, "There is also a lot of emphasis on the fact that the youth of Kashi should get continuous opportunities to progress in India and now we are working towards ensuring that the Olympics are held in India in 2036." Urging the youth of Varanasi to work hard so that they "win medals" in the 2036 Olympics, PM Modi spoke about how the sports infrastructure in his constituency was being developed with an eye on the future.

"Today, new stadiums are being built in Banaras, new facilities are being created for the youth, a new sports complex has opened, hundreds of players from Varanasi are getting trained there," he said. He concluded with a call to preserve the ancient soul of Kashi while advancing into the future. "One who saves (sahejta) Kashi also saves the soul of India. We have to keep making Kashi strong. We have to keep Kashi beautiful and ensure that it becomes modern while preserving its ancient soul," he said.

Among the projects inaugurated by Modi were schemes focused on rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college, Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

The prime minister also inaugurated a transit hostel at the police lines and police barracks in Ramnagar and four rural roads. Earlier on his arrival, the prime minister received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in his constituency and asked officials to take the strictest possible action against those involved, according to a state government statement.

The prime minister was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the "recent criminal rape incident in the city", the statement said. "He instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future," it said. The case involves the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 individuals over six days. This was Modi's 50th visit to Varanasi after becoming prime minister in 2014, according to BJP Metropolitan President of Varanasi Pradeep Agrahari.