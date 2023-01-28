New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Noting that the youth of the country are benefiting from India's defence sector reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the whole world is looking towards India and the biggest reason for this is the youth of India.

Addressing the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi today, the Prime Minister said the youth represent 'Amrit Generation' that will create a developed and self-reliant India.

The Prime Minister strongly cautioned against the efforts to sow differences and create chasm amongst the people. "Despite such efforts there will never be differences among the people of India" he said.

"Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti. For this mantra of Unity is the ultimate antidote. The Mantra of Unity is a pledge as well as India's strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur" the Prime Minister emphasised.

This year, NCC is celebrating 75th year of its inception.

During the event, the Prime Minister released a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially Minted Coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

Unity Flame - Kanyakumari to Delhi was handed over to the Prime Minister and was lit at the Cariappa Ground. The rally was held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Reflecting India's spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were invited to be a part of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister noted that India and NCC are both celebrating their 75th anniversaries this year and praised the efforts of those who have contributed towards nation building by leading the NCC and by being a part of it.

PM Modi complimented the cadets for Unity flame where they completed the run from Kanyakumari to Delhi by covering 50 kilometre daily for 60 days and said that the flame and the culture extravaganza of the evening has strengthened the spirit of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Noting that the NCC Cadets took part in the Republic Day Parade, the Prime Minister highlighted the speciality of the parade taking place on Kartavya Path for the first time.

The Prime Minister emphasised the centrality of youth as the key energy that runs a nation.

"When dreams turn into resolution and a life is dedicated to it then success is assured. This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived. Entire world is looking towards India and it is all due to the youth of India. 'Yuva Shakti' is the driving force of India's development journey," he said.

He expressed pride in the youth's enthusiasm for upcoming G-20 Presidency

"When the country is brimming with the energy and enthusiasm of the youth, the priorities of that country will always be its young people", the Prime Minister said as he mentioned the efforts of the government to provide a platform for the youth that will help them in achieving their dreams.

Noting that various sectors are being opened up for the youth of the nation, be it digital revolution, start-up revolution or innovation revolution, the Prime Minister underlined that the youth of India are its biggest beneficiaries.

Pointing out that even assault rifles and bullet proof jackets were imported in India, the Prime Minister highlighted the reforms in the defence sector and informed that today India is manufacturing hundreds of defence equipment.

He also touched upon the fast-paced border infrastructural work that is taking place and underlined that it will open a new world of opportunities and possibilities for the youth of India.

The Prime Minister said strides in India's space sector as an example of the positive results of trusting in the capabilities of the youth.

As the doors of the space sector were thrown open for the youth talent, great results like the launch of the first private satellite happened.

The Prime Minister said this a time of great possibilities especially for the daughters of the country.

Police and paramilitary forces have witnessed doubling of the number of women in the last 8 years. Path of women on the frontiers of all three armed forces has been paved.

He mentioned maiden recruitment of women as sailors in the Navy. Women have started entering combat roles in the armed forces. First batch of women cadets has started training at NDA, Pune, the Prime Minister said.

He mentioned 1500 girls who have been admitted in Sainik Schools as these schools were thrown open for the girls students for the first time. NCC has also seen a consistent rise in women participation in the last decade.

Highlighting the power of Yuva Shakti, the Prime Minister informed that more than one lakh cadets have been enrolled from the border and coastal regions of the country and expressed belief that if such large numbers of youth come together for nation development, no objective will remain unconquered.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the cadets personally and as an institution will expand their role in the development of the nation.

He observed that during the time of freedom struggle, many bravehearts had taken up the path of sacrificing their lives for the nation but today it is the will to live for the country that will take the nation to new heights.

Te Prime Minister remarked that it is not just India's Amrit Kaal but the Amrit Kaal of the youth of India and when the nation will be celebrating 100 years of its independence, it will be the youth who will be at the summit of successes. "We must not lose any opportunity and continue moving forward with the resolve to take India to new heights," Modi concluded.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present. (ANI)

