India Were Allout for 165 Against New Zealand on Day 2 of First Test

Wellington, Feb 22 (PTI) India were dismissed for a below-par 165 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve here on Saturday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5, India lost the rest of the five wickets adding just 43 runs.

Tim Southee (4/49) and Kyle Jamieson (4/39) claimed four wickets each, while Trent Boult (1/57) snapped one.

Brief Score:

India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39). PTI

