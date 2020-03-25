IndiaFirst Life Ensures 'smooth' Functioning During COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Private sector IndiaFirst Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has ensured seamless service to its policyholders and customers during COVID-10 lockdown.

With a robust Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in place, the organisation is optimising alternate modes including digital, IVR and telephones to connect with both internal and external stakeholders, the company said in a statement.

"In testing times like these, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority. We have moved to a complete Work From Home (WFH) policy, yet we are fully operational and serving our customers across channels electronically and digitally," it said.

The infrastructure readiness coupled with adoption of some of the best industry practices enabled IndiaFirst Life to take proactive measures at the right time, it said.

