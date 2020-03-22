Indian Hockey Players Clap to Express Gratitude Towards Medical Staff

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, Indian hockey players on Sunday came out to their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.Hockey India took to Twitter and shared three videos where players from both men's and women's teams can be seen clapping to express their gratitude.PM Modi's appeal received a brilliant response all across the country as a plethora of people came out in their balconies and clapped and rang bells to hail the efforts of the medical personnel.PM Modi later thanked countrymen for participating in the 'Janta Curfew' initiative."The country thanked each person who led the fight against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus."It is not only the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle with this restraint," he said. (ANI)

