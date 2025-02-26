Pathankot, February 26: At pre-dawn on Wednesday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in the BOP Tashpatan area, located in the Pathankot border region. As per the BSf, "At pre-dawn today, BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB (International Border) in BOP Tashpatan, Pathankot border area & an intruder was observed crossing the IB; he was challenged by the alert troops but paid no heed & kept on moving; BSF troops sensing threat neutralised the intruder. The identity & motive of the intruder are being ascertained. Vigilant BSF troops thwarted an infiltration attempt. Strong protest will be lodged with Pak Rangers"

In response to the incident, the BSF has stated that a strong protest will be lodged with the Pakistan Rangers regarding the infiltration attempt. Meanwhile, acting on specific intelligence inputs, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, intercepted and apprehended multiple individuals attempting to cross the international border illegally, said BSF in a statement on February 23. BSF troops intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals along the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district. Poonch Blast: 5 Pakistani Terrorists Killed in Landmine Explosion During Infiltration Bid at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another swift and decisive operation, BSF Meghalaya troops nabbed two more Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in South Garo Hills, added the statement. These operations were carried out as part of BSF Meghalaya's ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration and other trans-border crimes. During the operations, vigilantes of 4th & 1st Battalion detected suspicious movements along the border and promptly took action, leading to the apprehension of six Bangladeshi nationals, as per the statement. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Jumagund Area of Uri District.

The apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings. Further inquiries revealed that some of the apprehended individuals had been working as masons in Basantpur, Mumbai, while a Bangladeshi female national had travelled to Mumbai for her husband's medical treatment, said BSF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)