Jammu, October 30: One terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid foiled in a joint operation of the police and Army in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday. The infiltration bid was thwarted on Sunday "In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed," police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC in Uri District

Police said the search operation continues in the area. This is the second infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara in less than a week. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC in Uri District

On October 26 an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district.

