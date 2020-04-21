IOA Thanks NSFs, State Olympic Associations for Their Contributions to Combat Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday thanked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and State Olympic Associations for making their contributions to help the country in its fight against coronavirus crisis.IOA took to Twitter and posted a picture with a caption: "The Indian Olympic Association is deeply grateful to its member National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations and all who have extended their support towards the cause of our nation's fight in these challenging times!" In the picture, IOA named all the NSFs and State Olympic Associations that came forward to make donations and the amount they donated. There are as many as 21 NSFs to make contributions including the Kho-Kho Federation of India, Boxing Federation of India and Badminton Association of India. IOA said the donations made will be transferred to the PM-CARES Fund."In these challenging times, the coming together of our Olympic family to support the nation's need once again reinforces our belief that we shall always come out stronger to serve sports and make the nation proud. The donations made to the IOA will be transferred to the PM Cares Fund," IOA said in the post.India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 18,601 after the country reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 4,666 cases out of which 572 patients have recovered and 232 patients have died. (ANI)

