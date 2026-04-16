Tehran, April 16: The Deputy Political Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday warned that continued US naval actions in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, particularly the US blockade of ports of the Islamic Republic, could trigger a military response from its armed forces, as reported by Iranian state media ISNA. According to ISNA, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, Deputy Political Chief of the IRGC, stated that the ongoing US measures to block the movement of vessels to and from Iranian ports in the region would be considered a violation of the ceasefire framework and could prompt retaliation from Iranian forces.

"Continuation of US actions in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman would constitute a violation of the ceasefire and provoke a response from the armed forces," Javani said, as quoted by ISNA. He stated that US President Donald Trump's resort to imposing a naval blockade on Iran would not be sustained, adding that Washington "does not realise that Iran is an unsanctionable country". "Trump has resorted to a naval blockade of Iran, but he does not realise that Iran is an unsanctionable country," he said, as quoted by ISNA. US Blockade on Iranian Ports Will Only Exacerbate Tensions, Undermine Fragile Ceasefire: China.

Javani's comments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over maritime security in key shipping lanes, particularly the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid an announcement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday that a comprehensive blockade of Iran's ports has been successfully implemented, with US forces asserting maritime dominance across key regional waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said that within 36 hours of the operation's launch, US forces had effectively halted all maritime trade entering and leaving Iran.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM, earlier today, said that USS Spruance, an Aegis guided-missile destroyer, forced an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel to turn back to Iran, marking the latest enforcement action under the ongoing naval blockade in the region. In a post on X, CENTCOM said the incident took place after the vessel attempted to evade restrictions imposed since the blockade began. US-Iran Tensions: White House Rejects Report of Releasing Blocked Iranian Funds Amid Islamabad Peace Talks.

"Yesterday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the U.S. blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and transiting along the Iranian coastline. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) successfully redirected the vessel, which is heading back to Iran," the statement said. "Ten vessels have now been turned around, and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the U.S. blockade on Monday," it added.

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