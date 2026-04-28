Is Your Community Data Safe? Thrico Puts You in Control

For a long time, brands have struggled with the issue of audience data being locked within third-party social media ecosystems that they cannot control. Thrico is changing that dynamic by returning ownership to the organization. Rather than managing a fragmented stack of tools, Thrico offers a unified, proprietary platform equipped with over 20 modules. These include feeds, connections, chat, moments (videos), communities, events, mentorship, gamification, leaderboard, rewards, jobs, surveys, polls, discussion forums, offers, shop, listing, mentors, privacy, referrals, and the flexibility for users to toggle between different contexts and brands.

PUNE, INDIA, April 29, 2025 — Thrico, a modern gamified social media community management SaaS solution created by PulsePlay Digital, officially launched today, marking the company’s 5th business anniversary. The name Thrico stems from "Thriving Communities. " The platform allows organizations of any size to build their own branded social community space—a private network where members can interact, engage, and transact, all under the organization's full control. By offering redeemable points that convert into rewards, the platform incentivizes member participation, effectively addressing the decline in engagement often seen on traditional social media channels.

Unlike traditional social platforms, Thrico is engineered for organizations that prioritize full ownership of their audience data. Members enjoy a customized, branded experience available on both mobile and web. For Brand Admins, the platform provides a centralized dashboard to oversee members, content, and analytics, ensuring the brand remains the primary focus. Admins can quickly personalize the community experience and toggle specific modules on or off as required.

Platform Features

The platform includes a comprehensive suite of tools necessary for a vibrant community. Members can contribute to feeds, participate in sub-communities, join events, engage in one-on-one chats, explore job boards, view offers, and connect with buyers or sellers through an integrated listing feature. Gamification elements, such as points and badges, encourage sustained participation. With additional capabilities like polls, surveys, mentorship tools, stories, moments (videos), and a career center, Thrico consolidates functions that organizations typically have to cobble together from various disparate tools. With Thrico, everything is housed in one location.

Thrico is primarily tailored for five distinct types of organizations:

Enterprises can manage customer communities, regional chapters, and product sampling initiatives from a single hub, or construct a social universe for internal employee advocacy, engagement, and collaboration.

Start-ups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) centered on content can swap fragmented messaging groups for a single, manageable community environment. This enables them to retain all member data and turn customers into brand ambassadors via gamified content and commerce.

Industry associations can leverage a year-round engagement platform that extends well beyond the scope of conferences, events, and email newsletters, allowing members to connect, access resources, and remain part of an active professional network.

Creators and influencers gain a space they fully own, insulating them from algorithm changes that can slash reach overnight or platform shifts that threaten years of hard work.

Universities, colleges, and alumni networks can maintain a live community featuring integrated career tools, job boards, mentorship, and giving features, ensuring the relationship with alumni continues long after graduation.

Thrico was created to solve a persistent industry challenge. For years, organizations have relied on borrowed infrastructure to build communities, utilizing platforms designed for general consumers or professional networking. In these environments, the data never truly belonged to the organization. User experiences could change without warning, and policy updates, pricing shifts, or changes in platform priorities could reshape or even dismantle a community overnight. Members were always one decision away from being lost. Thrico was designed to solve this. It provides one platform, one brand, and total ownership. The community an organization builds on Thrico is theirs to maintain, grow, and manage as they see fit.

The platform debuts with comprehensive white-label branding and dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android. Privacy is a core pillar, granting every member full control over how they share their data with brands. The onboarding console allows a community to go live in under five minutes, requiring no technical expertise.

Thrico is available with a 14-day free trial, with no credit card required. Organizations can register for early access at onboarding.thrico.com. Pricing details will be announced at launch, and early access subscribers will receive updates directly via the website. The mobile app, Thrico - Thriving Communities, is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

To mark the product launch, the Thrico Campus Ambassador Program is being introduced to encourage student participation in Thrico Social, one of the freemium brands on the platform. Students aged 18 and older can engage, earn rewards, and receive certification for their contributions. Participants can connect with peers from various campuses, share content, and apply for internships, jobs, and mentorship opportunities, all while accumulating points and potentially earning rewards, subject to Thrico's terms & conditions.

About Thrico: It is a modern gamified social media community management SaaS platform built by PulsePlay Digital Private Limited, with presence in Dubai, Dharamshala, Pune, and New Jersey. For more information, visit thrico.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).