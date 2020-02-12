J-K Admin Making Every Effort to Improve Quality of Education: Official

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making every effort to improve education standards in the union territory, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“Education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of the present dispensation," said K K Sharma, advisor to Lt Governor G C Murmu.

He was speaking here at the third annual conference organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Coordination Committee (JKPSCC) on the topic “Strengthening quality education in private schools: A Way Forward”.

Sharma said sustained efforts are underway for improving the educational scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and several schemes are being implemented so that there is a paradigm shift in imparting knowledge in the union territory.

“We have to ensure that the youths of the union territory are being taught with the latest techniques so that they can effectively compete at national level and bring laurels to their respective areas,” the official said.

