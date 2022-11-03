Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani will be seen hosting the weekend episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the show's original host Maniesh Paul is sick. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Zorawar Kalra Talks About His Journey in the Show and His Elimination; Shares, ’This Is Something That I’ve Always Wanted To Achieve’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to a source close to IANS, Maniesh has fallen ill, and is replaced by Arjun Bijlani on Jhalak for just this weekend. Maniesh in the last episode had a bad throat infection and he left. He left on Sunday's episode last weekend. Shilpa Shinde Calls Out Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, Says 'Baad Mein Mat Bhauko' (Watch Videos).

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Last week, Adah Khan was eliminated. Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Sriti Jha are some of the contestants currently seen on the dance reality show.

