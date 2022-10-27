Shilpa Shinde has slammed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges in two videos on social media while wishing everyone Diwali. The TV actress who recently got evicted from the dance reality show angrily called out Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Right from asking KJO if he's giving her a Dharma film to talking about MD being biased, Shinde did not keep mum. That's not it, as she also adviced Nora to learn Hindi. Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Shares How She Is Prepping for Her Participation in Colors Popular Dance Reality Show! (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shinde Slams Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Judges:

