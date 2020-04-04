J&K Paramedical Council Donates Rs 2 Cr to State Relief Fund to Fight Coronavirus

Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Paramedical Council donated Rs two crore to the J&K Relief Fund on Saturday to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state, an official spokesperson said here.

A cheque was handed over to Lt Governor G C Murmu by Sunanda Raina, Dean of the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and president of the Paramedical Council, he said.

He added that the amount was contributed by the members of the J&K Paramedical Council towards the efforts being undertaken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LG lauded the crucial, life-saving role being played by the paramedics along with other front-line warriors in the battle against the disease, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) also donated Rs 18.10 lakh to the J&K Relief Fund to strengthen the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

J&K SIDCO managing director Ravinder Kumar presented a cheque to Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, the spokesman said.

He said the amount would be deposited in the relief account as voluntary contribution from the staff of the corporation.

