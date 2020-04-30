Karnataka Allows Movement of Stranded, Industrial Activities; Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases

Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI) Migrant workers, students, tourists and others stranded in Karnataka due to COVID-19 lockdown will be able to return home with the state government on Thursday giving the nod for a one-time movement while 30 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 565.

It also resolved to permit industrial activities across the state barring coronavirus containment zones from May 4, when the second phase of national lockdown is expected to end.

By May 4, fresh directives were likely to come from the Centre, following which a decision will be taken on more economic activities like opening of salons, liquor shops, malls and cinema halls among others, the government said.

Announcing the Cabinet decision to allow inter-state and inter-district movement of people, which came a day after the Centre issued guidelines for the process, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said this will be a one-time measure and the government would arrange buses for those in need but they should bear the expenses.

He also said people willing to return to the state would have to undergo tests for COVID-19.

According to the latest health department bulletin, cumulatively 565 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state as of 5 pm on Thursday and it included 21 deaths and 229 discharges.

Of the 314 active cases, as many as 305 are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while nine in intensive care units.

Thirteen patients, including seven from Mysuru and three from Bengaluru Urban, were discharged on Thursday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government has decided to allow industrial activities across the state barring coronavirus containment zones from May 4.

There were total 123 containment zones in Karnataka till Wednesday evening.

He however said, government would wait and take a call on easing curbs for industrial activities in the state capital.

Earlier, the state government had on April 8 decided to conditionally allow economic activities to restart in green zones by opening of shops and industries.

Yediyurappa said as the COVID-19 cases may continue for another 2-3 months, both economic activities and efforts to control the pandemic have to go hand-in-hand.

Later in the day, he held a meeting with members of various associations of commerce and industries and suggested them to be prepared for resuming industrial operations.

Appealing to industrialists to pay wages or salaries to the employees, he asked them to take all precautionary measures for the safety of workers in their factory premises, and also assured the government will consider their demands compassionately and respond keeping in mind, the constraints.

Among 30 new cases reported on Thursday, as many as 14 are from Belagavi, ten from Bengaluru Urban, two from Vijayapura, and one each from Davangere, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru.

Contact tracing wasin progress for all the cases, the health department said.

From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru Urban district with 141 cases, followed by Mysuru 88 and Belagavi 67.

Out of total 229 patients discharged so far maximum 63 are from Mysuru, 61 from Bengaluru, 11 from Chikkaballapura.

A total of 60,156 samples, including 4,752 on Thursday, had been tested so far with 57,548 of them reporting negative, the bulletin said.

